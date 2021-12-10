After a string of failures, a care home was placed under special measures.

Following a recent inspection, a care facility in Sefton has been placed in special measures due to a slew of problems in the way it is administered.

After being examined by the Care Quality Commission in October this year, the Saint Jude care home on Warren Road in Blundellsands, Sefton, which houses up to 22 people over the age of 65, including some with dementia, was given a ‘inadequate’ assessment.

The examination was conducted as a follow-up to a previous inspection that discovered many violations of the Health and Social Care Act rules in January.

Inspectors discovered “serious problems with health and safety” that put vulnerable residents at danger, according to a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report released yesterday, December 9.

Medicines were not always safely managed, according to the report, because there was no suitable medicine policy in place, and the method to monitor occurrences was “ineffective,” with risks not being managed appropriately.

Residents were also “not always admitted to the home safely following current COVID-19 recommendations,” according to the assessment.

When the house was last inspected in January 2021, it was given a “needs improvement” rating, and legal violations were discovered.

Inspectors stated an action plan was put in place, but a follow-up inspection in October found the home was still in violation of regulation 17 of the Health and Social Care Act, which deals with good governance, and that “not enough improvement” had been made since their last visit.

“We found many fire doors that did not close, no fire evacuation drills, no record of checks on emergency lighting, and missing radiator covers,” according to the study.

“We expressed our concerns to the local fire department, and the provider moved quickly to remedy our concerns.”

Other shortcomings, according to the assessment, were a lack of information in care plans, a lack of an acceptable medications policy and staff training to ensure “competence” in administering drugs, and flaws with the way incidents were investigated.

There were also issues with recruitment, background checks, and staffing levels.

“There was a lack of leadership and oversight,” the report stated.”

