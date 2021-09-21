After a string of burglaries in one region, the suspect was given that name.

A suspect has been named by detectives investigating a string of burglaries in Runcorn.

Officers have charged Liam Lingham with burglary and vehicular interference in connection with the occurrences.

After an inquiry, the 26-year-old from Laburum Grove in Runcorn was arrested yesterday and is due to appear in Warrington Magistrates’ Court today.

Three counts of burglary other than a residence, attempted burglary with intent to steal, and vehicular interference have been filed against Lingham.

Between March 11 and June 27, this year, five events occurred in Dalton Court, Victoria Road, Warrington Road, and Mersey Road.

He has been remanded in jail by the police.

