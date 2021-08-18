After a street stop and search, weapons such as a knife and a stun gun were discovered.

Following a police stop and search in Merseyside yesterday, weapons and drugs were discovered.

When police stopped a man in Southport, they discovered he was carrying a huge knife and cocaine.

Additional weapons, including a stun gun, were discovered at the man’s home after a search.

The property was also searched for stolen things and suspected drugs, and the man was detained.

Police discovered the body at 7.30 p.m. last night, Tuesday, August 17.

Officers charged the man with possessing with intent to distribute class A and B drugs, handling stolen property, having an offensive weapon in a private location, and having a section 5 handgun.

“At around 7:30 pm last night officers from the Sefton Targeted Team were conducting hi-visibility patrol in the Southport area,” a Merseyside police officer wrote on Facebook.

“They had reason to halt and search a man who was found with a bladed article.

“The individual was taken into prison and later discovered to be in possession of a big amount of drugs.

“Officers then conducted a search of the male’s home, recovering a number of firearms, stolen things, drugs, and a stun gun.

“The guy was then arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class A and B drugs, handling stolen items, possessing an offensive weapon in a private location, and possessing a section 5 firearm.”