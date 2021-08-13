After a street shootout, thugs with handguns were pursued.

A handgun was used in a shooting on a Merseyside housing estate, according to police.

Following allegations of a shooting, the police were dispatched to Kirkstone Road North in Litherland at around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Following the incident, a number of males dressed in black clothing were spotted racing from Kirkstone Road North via Cumpsty Road to Gorsey Lane.

After throwing 100 heroin wraps over the roof, a suspected dealer was apprehended.

Locals were astonished when police stated that a firearm was thought to have been used in the crime.

Neighbors reported hearing about ten gunshots, with many people mistaking them for late-night fireworks before realizing what had happened.

“I know that there is a great sense of concern among locals,” a local man who asked to remain unnamed stated today. There are a lot of good families in this neighborhood, and everyone knows that anything can happen when youngsters are shooting weapons in the street.”

A mother told The Washington Newsday on Wednesday that the gunfire on her doorstep had upset her son.

“If I supplied my name, the property would be targeted,” she claimed. We’re hard workers who just want to get on with our lives and be ourselves.”

Today, police stated that they are still searching for the perpetrators of the shooting that made such a stir in the community.

“We are in the early stages of an inquiry into the event in Litherland last night and we are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with any information,” said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith of the weapons investigation team on Wednesday.

“Check your CCTV, dashcam, or other devices and come forward if you saw or heard the incident or anyone fleeing.

“At first glance, this appears to have been a targeted attack, which thankfully did not result in any injuries.

“Firing a pistol in a residential neighborhood is incredibly dangerous and might have resulted in tragedy, therefore if you have any information, please contact us and we will take steps to discover and prosecute those responsible.”

