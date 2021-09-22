After a street confrontation, police name a suspect.

After a nine-hour police standoff, a guy was charged with a variety of alleged crimes.

Following the incident on September 20, Benjamin Devlin, 26, was charged with 12 counts.

“At around 8.50 a.m., officers attended St Matthews Grove to apprehend a wanted man,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said today. He climbed onto the roof and was apprehended later. Cannabis was discovered during a search of the property.”

According to The Washington Newsday, police were involved in a nine-hour confrontation with a guy at the address, during which ‘tiles were flung’ from the roof at authorities.

For hours, a police cordon was in place as officers attempted to apprehend the individual.

Benjamin Devlin, of Windle Hall Drive, is now facing 12 charges, including criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker, possession with intent to provide cannabis, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Devlin is scheduled to appear in St Helens Adult Remand Court today, September 22.

On suspicion of helping an offender and possessing with intent to provide cannabis, a 21-year-old man from Thatto Heath, a 19-year-old woman from St Helens, and a 16-year-old boy from St Helens were also arrested.

They’ve all been released on bail awaiting further inquiry.