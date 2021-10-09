After a stray dog bite, a 7-year-old child dies after the Rabies vaccine fails in a rare case.

In a rare case in India, a 7-year-old youngster died Thursday after his rabies immunization failed after he was bitten by a rabid dog.

The boy was attacked by a stray dog 23 days before he died, according to authorities. When the dog pounced on the youngster, identified only by his first name Anandh, he was playing near his home in Kerala’s southern state. According to The New Indian Express, the dog bit the kid “behind his right eye, causing major harm.”

The boy was brought to the District Hospital, where doctors gave him the first dosage of rabies immunoglobulin, which is a type of antibody that can fight the virus.

The youngster was then admitted to a hospital for treatment of the injury near his eye, and he was released the following day. On the third and seventh days, the kid received more rabies vaccine doses.

“His fourth and final vaccine dosage was scheduled for October 11 (28th day),” according to his school teacher.

The boy, however, developed a fever on Sunday, and his parents brought him to the same hospital. He was asked to be transferred to Kozhikode Medical College on Tuesday.

He was moved to an isolation unit after doctors at the facility thought he was afflicted with the rabies virus. His blood test resulted in a positive result. The boy was pronounced deceased in the early hours of Thursday.

“In my career, I have not come across such a case,” district medical officer Mohanan E remarked, adding that this was a rare incidence of the rabies vaccine failing to work. The cause of the vaccine failure was apparently being investigated by a team of experts.

Meanwhile, A.T. Manoj, the District Surveillance Officer, said the child was bitten on the face, scalp, and upper lip, all of which are high-risk locations. According to The Hindu, he added that rabies could emerge in such circumstances despite immunization.

When the dog was discovered again, residents allegedly battered it to death. There were no other dog bites recorded in the vicinity, though.

Thomas N.V., a fish merchant, and Bindu M.K.’s son was the victim.