After a stranger’s letter arrives through the door, the family plans a Disney cruise.

Until a stranger’s letter arrived through the letterbox, a father feared his family would lose out on a vacation they had booked on the Disney Magic cruise liner.

Richard Ramsaran, a consultant at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, is 39 years old. He had planned the vacation months in advance to give his family something to look forward to after a year of working in the hospital during the pandemic.

The Woolton father of three had used his driver’s license as the pre-approved ID during security checks while purchasing the tickets.

Richard, on the other hand, realized earlier this week that the family’s vacation was in peril.

“We’ve booked a Disney cruise, and I’ll need my driver’s license as proof of identification because it’s already been pre-approved,” Richard explained.

“On Monday, after doing the school run, I went to the Post Office to pick up a parcel.

“I couldn’t find my wallet when I went to get my ID to pick up my package.

“It was in my shorts and I’d been to Sainsbury’s, the Post Office, and the car park.

“I went back to the car to see if I had forgotten something, but it wasn’t there.” I spent the next hour going over my steps again and again.”

Richard began to panic after using his driver’s license as the pre-approved ID while booking the cruise.

“After retracing my travels, I went home and tried to phone Disney to alter the ID, but they told it was impossible to do and that there were many complications – so I was upset about that,” he continued.

Richard placed an online order for a new driver’s license in the hopes that it would come before the holiday.

Later, he went to the front door to check for mail and discovered a letter, as well as his missing wallet, had been shoved through the letter box.

“Hello, I discovered your wallet outside the Woolton Post Office,” a message scrawled on the note said. Unfortunately, it appears that everyone but your driver’s license has been taken. Hopefully, this will be of assistance to you.”

Richard stated that he was only grateful for what he had. The summary comes to a close.