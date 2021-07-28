After a stranger placed a message on her car, her mother was in tears.

At the Richmond in Southport, Chantelle Hechter was having dinner with her partner, Anthony White, and their daughter, Harper, when the manager informed her that their car had been hit.

After damaging the side of her vehicle, the 27-year-old dashed out to the parking park, where she saw a woman and her daughter unhappy.

“I was eating a supper with my spouse and my little kid when the manager came over to me and said someone had hit my car,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“So I went outside and examined the vehicle. There were two ladies, one older and the other, her daughter, in her 40s. I advised the older lady not to worry about it because she was unhappy.

“Yes, it will cost me £2-300 to repair, but at the end of the day, all you have to do is be nice.” The older lady scribbled her information on her face mask and wanted to offer it to me, but I politely declined and told her not to worry about it because it was only a scratch.

“Then her daughter offered to pay for our supper, but I declined. “All I wanted to do was offer a little kindness.”

Chantelle then returned to her family to finish her lunch. They were moved to tears as they walked out of the restaurant after discovering what was left on the car.

A arrangement of flowers and a card sat on the windscreen, with the note reading, “Thank you for being so kind to my mother.” She lost her husband in December, so she’s still in a vulnerable state.”

Michelle was moved to tears by the message and the flowers.

“I stepped out and saw an arrangement of flowers on my car and a letter, as well as a kinder egg for my young girl,” she explained. When I saw that, I was overcome with emotion. I was all over the place when I really read the card. It’s incredible.” “The summary comes to an end.”