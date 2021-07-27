After a stranger broke into her home, a 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted; the search for the suspect is underway.

Before fleeing the scene, a stranger forcibly entered a 7-year-old Chicago girl’s bedroom and sexually attacked her.

Chicago police said the accused forcibly entered the residence in the Roseland area in the early hours of July 22 after removing an air conditioner from a window, according to a community notice issued Monday. The child who was sleeping in her room was then sexually molested by him. The man fled the scene after the girl’s father discovered him in the house, according to Patch.com.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a big muscular build and short black hair, standing roughly 6 feet tall. The individual was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and black shoes in the 102nd Street alley between Forest and Prairie avenues.

Residents in the neighborhood have been warned to be aware of shifted or displaced outdoor equipment, as well as litter in their private areas, as a result of the event.

“This is something that the neighborhood needs to deal with right now. One of the neighbors, Danielle Jones, told ABC 7 that “we have someone abusing children and we don’t know who it is,” adding that she had never heard of someone breaking into a home by removing an air conditioner unit.

Jones is hopeful that the accused will be apprehended soon. “Are you harming a child? That is unforgivably bad. “It is,” she told the publication.

The individual was still on the loose as of Monday, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge is requested to call 911 or the Special Investigation Unit at 312-492-3810 right once.

A man allegedly broke into a 26-year-old woman’s Chicago apartment earlier this month and sexually abused her. By disconnecting the air conditioner from a back window, the man forced his way inside the house. Before exiting the scene, he sexually attacked the girl many times and hit her in the face. According to the woman’s police report, the male was between the ages of 23 and 35 and was wearing a ski mask and a long sleeve black shirt at the time of the event.