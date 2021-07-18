After a stranger broke into her Chicago apartment, she was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times.

Police are looking for a man who reportedly broke into a 26-year-old woman’s Chicago apartment and sexually attacked her on Saturday.

According to Chicago police, the unnamed male was able to get into the woman’s home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday by disconnecting the air conditioner from a back window.

When the accused assailant entered her apartment on California Avenue and Division Street, the woman, who was not identified in the report, was in her bedroom. Once inside, the man is said to have escorted the woman around the flat looking for items to steal.

The 26-year-old was then allegedly sexually raped many times by the invader. He also allegedly struck the victim in the face and body multiple times, according to authorities.

The woman eventually managed to flee and seek assistance.

The woman described her claimed attacker as having a medium brown complexion and being between the ages of 25 and 35 in her statement. He was likewise roughly 6 feet tall, with a lean body and short black hair, according to her.

According to the woman, the man was wearing a ski mask and a long sleeve black shirt at the time of the alleged event.

The culprit is still on the loose, and local police have asked the public to contact them if they have any information about the case. People with information should phone police at 312- 744-8261 or use tipsoft.com to send anonymous tips.

The event occurs shortly after a man was jailed in Pennsylvania for allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulting a lady for months.

Authorities were only contacted after the notes the lady reportedly put on the mirrors of many female facilities in two counties were discovered, according to a criminal complaint acquired by WTAE.

On July 8, employees at a Walmart store in Carnegie discovered a message with the writer’s name saying that she was being held captive and sexually and physically assaulted by Corey Brewer, 38, of Scott Township.

After being caught on camera with the victim, a search warrant was filed for Brewer’s home, and he was arrested last Tuesday. The woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Brewer and the woman used to date, according to police, but things ended badly. The woman applied for a now-expired order of protection in August 2020.