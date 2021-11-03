After a stranger approaches her daughter in the train station, her mother pleads.

A mother has hailed a stranger’s kindness in allowing her daughter to catch the train to school.

Scarlett Hargreaves was at Ainsdale train station on Tuesday morning buying four sets of train tickets for her travels to and from her Formby school for the rest of the week when her card wouldn’t function.

The line behind her gradually grew as individuals prepared for their morning journey after many attempts and the tickets already printed.

Mum was shocked to discover that she had named all five of her children after drugs.

As individuals became “stressed,” a kind stranger stepped up and paid for the tickets.

The 11-year-old was able to get the train to school, and everyone else arrived on time.

“She generally gets her tickets for the week on Monday to get to school so she doesn’t have to queue up but she was a bit late so she only got the one,” Scarlett’s mother, Sharon Hargreaves, told The Washington Newsday.

“Then she got the rest of the week today, so Tuesday through Friday.” She went to use her card when the guy printed them, but it wouldn’t work.

“She tried to use it a few times, but the line was becoming longer and longer, and people were getting worried that they’d miss the train or something.”

“Then a lady, I believe she was two behind Scarlett, said she would pay, but not just for that trip, but for the entire week.” It was around £4.50, I don’t think she said it was going to be that much, but I thought it was really sweet of her to do something so good.

“I asked Scarlett, and she said she didn’t know which way she was going, whether it was towards Southport or Liverpool, but she would recognize her if she saw her again.”

The 52-year-old is now pleading for the compassionate woman who paid for her daughter’s train ticket to be found.

“It would be wonderful to say thank you to her for doing that,” she stated as a mother of five. “I understand that folks sometimes become a little stressed when. “The summary comes to an end.”