After a strange tornado, a man is still living with holes in his roof.

A man claims he has been left waiting for weeks with holes in his roof after his house was ripped apart by a strange tornado.

Eric Sweetman, a Widnes resident, lives on the estate that was struck by a shock tornado on October 20.

On the estate, his house on Kensington Close was one of the worst hit.

Now the 70-year-old says he could be forced to live in a house with holes in the roof for weeks.

“At the moment, it’s a bit of a mess,” Eric commented to Cheshire Live.

The most of the damage was caused by roof tiles flying through his front windows and roof from the neighboring house.

Eric immediately contacted his insurance company, but it took two weeks for technicians to arrive and repair his property.

The widower is now residing in his home, which has holes in the roof and temporary boards in the windows.

He stated, ” “The guy came around fast and measured everything… ‘Yeah, we should be able to do that,’ he says.

“Then they called me a week later and claimed they were having troubles.”

The window firm then informed Eric that they would be unable to repair his windows.

“I think the job is just not worth it to them,” Eric continued. “They’re a big firm, and they want to do the entire front of the house.”

Eric had to find a new firm to replace his windows, and he’s waiting for them to arrive. “They told around three weeks because you have to make them made to measure,” he said.

Eric’s problems worsened when scaffolds took two weeks to install, preventing work on the roof from starting.

On the day of the tornado, local roofers had patched it up temporarily, but nothing had been done since.

Scaffolding was ultimately put up around Eric’s home on Wednesday, November 3, exactly two weeks after the disaster, and repairs could begin.

Eric stated, ” “Last Friday, a scaffolding company was supposed to arrive for the task.

“They didn’t bring the proper equipment to conduct the task.”

Eric was informed by the corporation that they would be.