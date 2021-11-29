After a storm blows the roof off the kennel, the rescuers are left ‘cowering.’

On Friday night, Storm Arwen made landfall in Merseyside, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

Winds of more than 60 mph downed trees across the region, causing damage to homes and businesses.

Freshfield Animal Rescue, Ince Blundell, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday morning, and staff members were taken aback when they returned to work later that day.

After severe winds, Storm Arwen left a path of destruction across Merseyside.

Chester, one of the rescue dogs, was hiding in the back of his kennel after the storm knocked the roof off his makeshift house.

Freshfield Animal Rescue’s communications director, Debbie Hughes, admitted the organization had not anticipated “something like that” from the hurricane.

“We keep the dogs safe and protected during the cold weather,” Debbie explained.

“The kennel is divided into two sections: the front section, where they may receive love and attention and socialize, and the back section, which is warm and inviting and contains their beds and other amenities.

“I don’t think any of us expected it to be as awful as it turned out to be; we knew there would be a storm, but not like this.”

The roof of Chester’s kennel was gone when a member of staff arrived at the sanctuary early Saturday morning, the damaged remains laying on the ground a short distance from the kennel.

“Chester wasn’t in his front area, but the noise would have scared him, and he would have been really disturbed, the wind roaring and ripping the roof clean off,” Debbie recalled.

“But he’s perfectly well; he’s gone for his walks and everything.”

Falling trees devastated the area near Ince Blundell, including one that fell and destroyed the front gate of the rescue.

“It’s the last thing we needed, especially with our Christmas appeal coming up shortly,” Debbie told The Washington Newsday, “but we’ll manage, we’ll deal, and it’s because of our great community in Merseyside, who have been kind and helpful to us over the [nearly]42-years that we’ve been here.”

“Every small contributes with the attraction, perhaps something as simple as. ”

“The summary comes to an end.”