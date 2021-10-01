After a stolen motorcycle fails to outrun policemen and dogs, a police helicopter joins the search.

In the early hours of today, Merseyside officers used the National Police Air Service (NPAS) aircraft to help put the finishing touches on their efforts to apprehend two males riding a stolen motorcycle (October 1).

“Two males thought they could evade RPU, dogs, oh, and NPAS – on a stolen motorcycle,” the Roads Policing Unit subsequently tweeted.

As the police went on to explain in greater detail, this was not the case.

“Sadly, they were very much mistaken,” the RPU tweeted, adding that the criminals thought they had a decent chance of fleeing.

“After riding over a stop stick and causing the tyres to deflate, both guys decamped, and the ‘eye in the sky’ saw them hiding nearby. Both have been detained.”

