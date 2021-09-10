After a sting operation, 17 men were arrested for attempting to persuade minors to engage in sexual activity.

In an investigation targeting online sex predators, more than a dozen individuals have been detained in South Carolina.

Following a month-long investigation into adults accused of approaching youngsters online for sexual activities, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Friday that 17 individuals had been charged.

An 18th person is wanted on charges related to social media messages made with officers acting as minors.

During the inquiry, no child was ever used or put in risk, according to the sheriff’s office.

While the suspects messaged them online or even had phone chats, law enforcement officials pretended to be young teens. When the suspects requested a face-to-face encounter with “the youngster,” detectives arrived at the pre-arranged meeting location to arrest them.

According to investigators, the suspects’ messages contained sexually explicit language and photographs.

In a news release, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon stated, “The intent of these suspects during these chats is evident.” “They were attempting to convince, entice, or coerce someone under the age of 18 to participate in sexual activity.”

The newest arrestee was a 21-year-old male. The operation’s oldest suspect was 74 years old.

Attempting illegal sexual activity, attempting sexual exploitation of a minor, attempting dissemination of obscene material to someone under the age of 18, and attempting to promote prostitution of a minor are among the charges.

One of the males was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

The operation involved state investigators, the FBI, Homeland Security, the US Secret Service, the US Marshals Service, and others. According to Koon, further arrests are likely as investigators seek charges against other suspects identified during the operation.

The sheriff’s website has more information about people that were arrested.

Following the sheriff’s office’s posting on the social media network, users reacted to the arrests. Many of the responses praised the cops who were involved in the investigation.

“Thank you, County, for removing these criminals from the streets! Continue to assist in the rescue of our children,” one user commented.

“I’m so delighted to hear that these awful predators are off the streets!” wrote another person. As a professional psychologist and a mother, I am continually concerned about how social media may effect my children. This is a condensed version of the information.