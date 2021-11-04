After a standoff at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, a man was apprehended and a pistol was discovered.

Officers were dispatched to the incident outside of A&E on Prescot Street at approximately 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3.

After allegations of a man’s safety outside the hospital, detectives stopped the route between Moss Street and Low Hill.

“Although this incident will create disruption to those who live, work, and are being treated, I would like to reassure people that it is being confined and there is no wider concern to the public,” Chief Inspector Steve Hardy said this morning.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and urge that anyone who requires medical services keep an eye out for more developments this morning.”

The man, who is in his 60s, is being examined by doctors and is being held by police.

“We can confirm that a man has been apprehended and a firearm recovered following an incident at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital today, Thursday 4 November,” a Merseyside spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“A man in his 60s was detained at the front of the place at 10.20 a.m. He’s being examined by a doctor.

“Road closures will be in place for a short time, and visitors, patients, and employees should follow @LivHospitals for more information.”

“I appreciate your tolerance and forbearance.”

While the Prescot Street entrance to the site was closed, appointments and A&E referrals were not affected, according to the Liverpool University Hospital Trust.

Patients were directed to alternate entrances, and the Trust expressed gratitude for their patience.

“Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust can confirm that the Royal Liverpool Hospital on Prescot Street is open to all patients and staff as usual today, and we encourage people to come in as usual,” a spokeswoman said.

“As a result of Prescot Street being sealed off in response to an ongoing police incident, access to the hospital’s main entrance has been restricted.”

“There will be minor disruption to access and services while the incident is underway, and the Trust will strive to minimize this.”

