After a staffer fought a protester, Mayoral Candidate for Los Angeles was escorted away from a press conference.

After arguing with a protestor, Joe Buscaino, a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, followed as his press manager was led away from a press conference by police.

During Buscaino’s speech, dozens of demonstrators from Street Watch Los Angeles, an organization focused on serving the local community regarding tenants’ rights, chanted “homes not zones” and held protest signs, making Buscaino’s words mostly inaudible, according to video posted to Twitter and The Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Branimir Kvartuc, Buscaino’s publicity manager, seems to grasp a protestor’s sign at one point.

The nature of the altercation is unclear from the video, although there appears to be some form of physical interaction between Kvartuc and at least one Street Watch Los Angeles protestor.

There were scuffles between homeless rights activists and Buscaino’s employees. Cops arrive and escort both the mayoral candidate and the councillor away. pic.twitter.com/XQIR8WoNcR

August 16, 2021 — Saul Gonzalez (@SaulKQED)

“Branimir, Branimir, Branimir, calm down!” Buscaino says to Kvartuc, repeating his name numerous times. “Hold on!”

Kvartuc then appears to push a female protestor’s arm away from him, prompting her to yell, “Get your f**king hands off me!”

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) then appear to be leading Kvartuc down the street, away from the mob, by the arm.

Branimir was hauled away by the authorities after Joe’s team shut down his own press conference. pic.twitter.com/ZPdnePgr6Q

August 16, 2021 — Ktown for All (@KtownforAll)

Buscaino then walks away from the masses, escorted by police, although he does not appear to be held in any way.

The LAPD was contacted for comment, but at the time of publication, they did not have all of the necessary information.

The event, which took place in Hollywood, was intended to address changes in a city ordinance governing zoning for the city’s many homeless citizen encampments, which Buscaino, a current member of the Los Angeles City Council representing the 15th district, has been using to push houseless Los Angelenos out of certain areas of his district.

Buscaino, who has stated that he favors the rule, intends to utilize it to make places near schools official. This is a condensed version of the information.