After a staff illness, Stagecoach issues a “significant disruption” notice.

Due to a spate of staff illness, a Merseyside bus company has reported that its cross-river bus routes are experiencing “severe disruption.”

Since last week, residents have been complaining about a dearth of Stagecoach buses on the 471/2 route, which runs from Heswall to Liverpool through Birkenhead.

Many local residents contacted Oxton councillor Allan Brame after services failed to arrive, and after contacting Merseytravel over the weekend, he was told there were major staff shortages, with signs later appearing on bus stops along the 471 and 472 routes saying there would be no services “until further notice.”

“It is really alarming, given the 471/472 from Liverpool to Heswall is supposed to be a Quality Bus route,” Cllr Brame stated. It runs parallel to the Oxton/Prenton line.”

People on social media also complained about waiting for services that never arrived.

“There was no stagecoach 471/472 yesterday, and I waited 50 minutes,” one individual remarked.

“This is the bus that takes me to the hospital!” exclaimed another.

The Merseytravel notification stated, “Please note that there are no Stagecoach 471 and 472 services until further notice due to serious operational concerns.”

“On their behalf, Merseytravel apologizes for any trouble this may cause.”

Stagecoach has also tweeted about the incident on social media, with a representative noting on Twitter that “Service 471/472 will face considerable disruption today due to staff shortage.”

“On this service, we will provide a very restricted service. The times will be updated as soon as possible. Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience this may bring you on your journey.”

Stagecoach stated certain services will continue to run along the line, which runs from Heswall to Liverpool through Birkenhead, in an early morning update.

The following 471/472 services will operate today, according to the update:

06.52/08.54/09.53/10.13/10.53/12.13/12.53/14.13/15.15/17.17/19.36 Departing Heswall: 06.52/08.54/09.53/10.13/10.53/12.13/12.53/14.13/15.15/17.17/19.36

07.59/10.01/11.21/12.01/13.21/16.20/18.20/18.30/20.30/20.48.” Departing Liverpool:07.59/10.01/11.21/12.01/13.21/16.20/18.20/18.30/20.30/20.48.”

However, Stagecoach issued two additional updates a few hours later, confirming the cancellation of more services, including the 12.53 and 14.09 from Heswall and the 13.21 from Liverpool.

Arriva 471/ 2 bus services are expected to be unaffected, with regular service resumed.