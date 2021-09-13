After a stabbing at the Parklife festival, a man is in a ‘serious’ condition in the hospital.

The incident is thought to have occurred at Heaton Park in Manchester at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a man approached security with a knife wound on his leg.

Security then notified police, with personnel notifying cops of the location where they suspected the attack took place after witnessing a brawl.

On Monday, the man was rushed to the hospital and was described as being in a “serious but stable” condition.

Detectives are understood to be investigating a number of lines of inquiry as part of their probe.

“Officers were called just after 6.30pm last night (12 September 2021) by security employees at Parklife to an allegation of a stabbing,” a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokeswoman said.

“A 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a leg injury and is in a serious but stable condition.

“Detectives began an investigation, and several lines of inquiry are being pursued.

“Anyone with information or video is asked to submit it online or via our LiveChat facility at www.gmp.police.uk,” says the spokesperson.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”

This year’s festival, which was organized for the first time in two years owing to the pandemic, drew around 160,000 people over the course of two days.