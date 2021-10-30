After a stabbing, a murder inquiry was begun, and five people were detained.

Last night, a man in his 30s was stabbed and killed in a “quite calm area.”

Last night, police were dispatched to Beechwood Avenue in Halewood in response to reports of a man being stabbed.

The man eventually died in hospital, according to Merseyside Police.

After glassing the victim in the pub, the woman ‘blew two kisses’ at him.

Five males have been arrested and are being held on suspicion of murder.

“Detectives have opened a murder inquiry and arrested five individuals following a deadly stabbing in Halewood last night, Friday 29 October,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 6.40 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Beechwood Avenue in response to reports of a man in his 30s who had been stabbed and was in critical condition.” He was rushed to the hospital, where he tragically died later. Specialized cops are assisting his family.

“Officers are still in the neighborhood this am conducting house-to-house, forensic, and witness investigations.”

“Five males, aged 22 to 62, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to police stations for questioning as a result of the investigation.” They are still being held in jail.” “Although five males are in arrest, this is only the early stages of an inquiry after a young man’s life was sadly taken yesterday night,” Detective Chief Inspector Sue Hinds said.

“We’re still looking for anyone with information who can help.” We believe this was a targeted attack, but we are leaving our options open as to why.

“We believe the criminals fled in a vehicle, so if you see or capture any vehicles speeding away in the vicinity, please let us know.”

“Anyone who saw, heard, or knows anything should come forward immediately, either directly or anonymously, so we can act promptly.” We’re dead set on finding answers and bringing all those guilty to justice.”