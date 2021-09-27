After a St Helens puppy died after only two days, a campaign was initiated to combat “dognapping.”

Following a rise in ‘dogfishing,’ dog lovers are being reminded to be wary of illegal breeders and sellers.

Pets4Homes, Preloved, The Friday-Ad, Animal24, and Puppy Choices have banded up to crack down on dog breeders and sellers who are breaking the law.

They’ve started a campaign called Justice for Reggie in the hopes of preventing potential owners from falling prey to ‘dogfishing.’

Dogfishing, according to the Dogs Trust, is when someone tries to deceive someone into buying a dog that isn’t what it appears to be. The dog could be a different gender or breed than what was advertised, and it could even have a health problem.

A Labrador puppy died just two days after its new owners brought it home, prompting the campaign.

Richard Ackers purchased Reggie, a 12-week-old puppy, for his partner Alicia Sherman for Christmas, assuming they were buying him from a reliable website.

The puppy was thought to be from St. Helens, Merseyside, but his chip was registered in Dublin, leading the couple to suspect he had been illegally imported.

Reggie, the puppy, became ill within 12 hours of getting home and died of parvovirus, a highly infectious disease that his owners think could have been caught if he had been transported.

Following the puppy’s death, the pair started a petition to establish legislation in Reggie’s honor, which would reform how merchants prove their identity.

“At the moment, websites merely demand an email address to set up an account,” Richard, a 32-year-old trainee pilot, told TeamDogs. “We feel in this day and age, selling a live animal should have more checks in place.”

“Before the ad goes up, Reggie’s law would require these vendors to produce proof of address and a photo ID.

“It would need a seller’s identification as well as a photo or video of young animals suckling on their mother; this would presumably eliminate the use of false mothers, which we see as a growing worry when individuals buy dogs.

“A seller’s verification is critical, as this will.”

“The summary comes to an end.”