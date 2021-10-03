After a sponsor tragedy, a racing teen’s hopes of competing in Formula One are jeopardized.

The future of an 18-year-old Wirral race driver who aspires to compete in Formula One is in risk.

Thomas Ikin, 18, of Moreton, began his racing career when he was nine years old, when his uncle encouraged him to try go-karting.

Thomas realized motorsport was more than a hobby after competing in Junior Rotax and various club karting events for Hooton Park in Ellesmere Port.

With his skill obvious, the kid began racing nationwide, with his mother and father by his side, and finished fourth in the Junior Rotax NKF championship in 2018.

He subsequently went on to compete in the senior championship before landing a spot at Arden Motorsport’s Young Driver Racing Academy (YRDA).

YRDA is a specialised program that works with F1’s “future stars.”

Thomas described being chosen for YDRA as a “dream come true” because he has always wanted to drive a Formula 1 car.

“I got in touch with YRDA myself since I’d recently finished school and realized a career in racing was something I wanted,” the 18-year-old explained.

“In July 2019, they invited me in to take a look around and run some tests before offering me a spot on the spot.

“I was overjoyed when they offered me the position since it meant I could go into British Formula 4.”

Tom was dubbed a “sensational find” by the Arden team, so it was no surprise when they asked him to test in an F4 racing vehicle in June 2020 and offered him a spot for the 2021 season.

The British Formula 4 Championship is a single-seater motorsport competition that is broadcast on television alongside the British Touring Car Championship.

“I felt incredibly privileged to be offered the drive by Arden, it shows they put their trust in me,” Thomas told The Washington Newsday.

“I was ecstatic to get started following testing.”

Thomas was gathering momentum and progressing in the championship after achieving rookie first place in his first few races at Thruxton and Snetterton.

On June 13, he won his first ever Formula 4 podium at Snetterton.

“I’m pleased, our,” he remarked after the race.

“The summary comes to an end.”