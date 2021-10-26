After a spike in cyberattacks during the pandemic, the US has established a new bureau to combat cybercrime.

The United States Department of State announced on Monday that it will establish a cyberspace and digital policy bureau to combat ransomware attacks and a global fall in digital freedom.

During a press briefing, agency spokesperson Ned Price stated that the new bureau would be led by a Senate-confirmed ambassador-at-large. In addition, Price announced the appointment of a special envoy on crucial and emerging technologies.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the new bureau would focus on international cybersecurity concerns such as deterrence and policy creation. It will also have a division dedicated to digital policy, as well as a division dedicated to digital freedom and online human rights protection. The envoy’s main responsibility will be to shape international policy in areas like as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and other sectors.

As more Americans turned to remote work in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, more persons and organizations became targets of cyberattacks. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), about 792,000 cybercrime complaints were submitted in 2020, up 300,000 from the year before.

While the IC3 numbers for 2021 have yet to be released, the year has witnessed a number of high-profile assaults against prominent corporations, including the JBS Holdings and Colonial Pipeline Company attacks in May. Microsoft reported this week that it had been hacked by Nobelium, the Russian hacker outfit behind the SolarWinds assault in 2020.

According to the Journal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s belief that America had entered a “fundamentally different period in global affairs” led to the founding of the agency. Addressing these technical improvements, according to the government, is critical to future successful international collaboration and competition with the nation’s allies and adversaries.

The Justice Department established a ransomware task force and a cryptocurrency enforcement team in April to help the government combat hacker gangs that target American businesses and key infrastructure.

Chris Painter, the State Department’s former top cybersecurity official, said the department’s cyber structure need a thorough rethink. While he is concerned about the new bureau’s workload, he considers its establishment to be “a good step forward.” He told the Journal, “Things’s better to take a long time and do it correctly than to rush and do it wrong.”