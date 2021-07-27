After a spike in calls, people are being advised not to dial 999 if they have a sunburn or a toothache.

In the wake of a surge in 999 calls, the North West Ambulance Service has broadcast a public service announcement.

The ambulance service is advising people to utilize its 111 online service for medical advice instead of calling for an ambulance unless it is a life-threatening scenario.

It comes after the agency received 43,000 999 calls in the previous week alone, with sunburn, toothache, and cut toes among the common complaints.

The number of people calling back to enquire how long the ambulance will take has also increased, according to NWAS, which can prevent other people from getting through.

Patients are only urged to call back if their condition worsens or if the ambulance is no longer needed.

More than 155,000 emergency calls were received by the ambulance service in June, up 48,000 from the same period last year and 23,000 from 2019.

From June 2019 to June this year, the number of very ill or injured patients increased by 27% and 7%, respectively, with life-threatening and emergency occurrences increasing by 27% and 7%, respectively.

“We continue to see significant levels of demand for our service, and our staff are working hard to prioritize our sickest and most critically injured patients,” said NWAS Medical Director Dr. Chris Grant.

“There are other, and often better, ways for getting the help you need than dialing 999. Use 111 online for immediate assistance and call 999 in life-threatening situations, then call back only if your health worsens or if you no longer require an ambulance.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we have as many resources as possible to help keep people safe in these trying times. I’d want to express my gratitude to our ambulance crews, 999 and 111 call handlers, as well as all of our colleagues and volunteers who work behind the scenes.”

The 111 Online service, according to NWAS, provides patients with immediate guidance on the best way to access the care they need, such as receiving a call from a trained clinician or nurse, arranging an appointment in A&E, or receiving advice on how to help them recover.

The general public. “The summary has come to an end.”