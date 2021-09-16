After a snake started an electrical fire, the entire town was on the verge of losing power.

Snakes are notorious for slithering into areas they shouldn’t be, and their appearance in one’s home can cause havoc. However, in one village, a single snake’s unlucky journey touched nearly every single home.

After a snake came into contact with electricity equipment in Denton, North Carolina, almost the whole town lost power on Wednesday morning. The event started at a Duke Energy substation and resulted in a large fire. The incident is far from unique; in recent years, there have been numerous cases of snakes causing fires due to their proximity to electrical infrastructure.

According to WGHP FOX8 in Greensboro, some 1,400 Duke Energy customers lost power around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, a significant proportion for such a tiny community. Denton has a population of roughly 1,660 people, according to census statistics from 2019.

“This is one of the reasons we are doing power grid enhancements in the region,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks, according to WGHP.

“We commonly think of storms and trees as the primary causes of outages, but other factors such as autos colliding with utility lines and snakes and squirrels getting into equipment also contribute to a number of outages for electric utilities,” he explained. “That is why it is critical that we make these upgrades to strengthen and defend our power infrastructure from a range of disruptions.”

It’s unknown how the snake got into contact with the Duke Energy equipment or in what manner. The incident, however, is believed to have caused a fire, according to the Denton Fire Department’s Facebook page.

They wrote, “Major Power Outage effecting entire Town Limits and adjacent Duke Power Customers.” “The Duke Substation fire has been put out, but extensive repairs are required to restore power.”

“Some customers may have power restored by a different substation taking up some of the power grid, while others can expect power to be restored far into the evening,” they added.

A photo of the scene after the fire was put out is included in the post. The fire appears to have scorched several pieces of key electrical equipment.

