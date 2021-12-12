After a smash-and-grab at a car dealership, a store owner rips Chicago leaders.

Following a robbery at his Chicago car dealership on Saturday, the owner of the business called on city officials to do more to combat crime.

Two males entered the dealership, Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars, on Saturday, one standing guard at the door and the other breaking up display cases with a hammer, according to ABC 7. According to employees, the men made off with seven high-end watches.

According to CBS Chicago, the stolen item was worth $2 million, and the crime occurred while families were present in the store.

“If they don’t stop this, a city that I love and that everyone loves to visit will become a desert.” “We’re going to have people migrating out of this city—they’re already moving out—who just want to be secure,” said Joe Perillo, the store’s owner, to the television station.

Perillo stated, “They’re walking into my company and smashing the windows.” “And there’s one person with a gun.” And it is necessary for this to occur. “I’ve had enough.” Perillo has stated that he expects Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the state’s attorney’s office to respond.

“Anyone who keeps doing things the same way and expecting different results is a fool.” It’s not going to get any better if the Mayor and Kim Foxx don’t do something about it. He told CBS Chicago, “It’s only going to get worse.” Foxx is the state’s attorney for Cook County.

Few Americans are content with the way crime is handled at the federal level, according to an ABC News poll released Sunday. Only 36% favor of President Joe Biden’s management of crime in the United States, and only 32% approve of his handling of gun violence, according to the poll.

A recent epidemic of smash-and-grab thefts has impacted Chicago and other cities around the country. The National Retail Federation produced a list of the cities most affected by organized retail crime, and Chicago came in third. However, according to police figures released this month, robberies in the city have decreased by 2% this year.

According to Lightfoot, some retailers have failed to take appropriate precautions to avoid being victims of crime.

