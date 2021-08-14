After a smart solution by a Liverpool owner, a puppy who was deemed too little for a dog harness went viral.

After his new puppy was deemed “too little” for a dog harness, a Liverpool dog owner devised a smart remedy.

Ben Thomas of Huyton discovered that his nine-week-old Cocker Spaniel was too little for an adult dog harness.

Instead, the 21-year-old had a brilliant idea to keep Mac safe and warm, and bought him a kitten harness.

Ben explained that he purchased the new harness from Pets At Home, and it now properly fits his gorgeous new puppy.

With over 27,000 likes and 700 retweets, his “kitten harness” tweet has gone viral.

Since his adoption, Ben has been recording Mac’s journey on his Twitter and Facebook pages, and the new dog has amassed quite a following.

After falling in love with Ben on Twitter, some fans have requested that he create an Instagram page dedicated solely to his dog.

Lauren tweeted, “I despise it when people make Instagram accounts for their dogs, but please, please, please start an Instagram account for this puppy.” “It’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Many other fans contacted Ben to express their admiration for his creative ideas and Mac’s overall appearance.

“What a terrific idea, our tiny girl doesn’t fit into a dog one either,” Joe tweeted.

One fan said, “He looks very smart,” while another said, “Mac is really adorable.”

“Oh my goodness, that is very possibly the cutest dog ever,” Carolyne tweeted.