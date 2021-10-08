After a slip-up, BBC’s Charlie Stayt advises ‘hungover’ Sam Fender to’mind his language.’

During an interview on today’s episode, BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt advised Sam Fender to “watch his profanity.”

The 27-year-old North Shields singer-songwriter appeared on the show on Friday to promote his critically acclaimed new album Seventeen Going Under.

The artist was dressed in a Newcastle United F.C tracksuit top and confessed he was still recovering from yesterday night’s celebrations outside St James’ Park to mark the club’s takeover by new owners.

“We did Jools Holland and then headed right up to St James’s,” he explained. Because Ashley was out, I jumped on the statue and started playing Local Hero, and 5,000 Geordies just started singing along.

“I took almost a thousand selfies, but everyone was so nice – and they gave us so many cans that I’m terribly hungover – but these things happen, don’t they?”

Charlie Stayt complimented the musician on making it on the show after his “big night out” and then inquired about how he recorded the music video for his latest track, in which he appears to be soaring across the streets of his hometown at roof height.

Sam revealed how he was attached to a high platform during filming but kept his phobia of heights hidden from the director until the day of the shoot.

“I arrived and thought it would be a bad idea to inform the director that I suffer from vertigo,” he explained.

“I was only attached with a cable at the bottom of the platform, and I could move about on it, but it was quite shaky.”

“I had to pretend that everything was good – and that I wasn’t completely f*****g myself.”

At this moment, the announcer came in and advised the singer to control his language.

“I’ll put the caution out there immediately,” Charlie Stayt stated. I’ll just say this in the most nicest way possible: mind the language. It isn’t a huge deal.” Sam joked that he “didn’t understand it was a swear word anymore” during the interview, and fans on Twitter exploded in laughter.

“Sam was a breath of fresh air,” Kerry added. He was amusing, hoping no one would be offended. “I’m just a young Geordie.” Michael. “The summary has come to an end.”