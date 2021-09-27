After a sleepless night with newborn Charlie, Helen Flanagan shares her unvarnished thoughts.

Following baby Charlie’s teething spells, Helen Flanagan confessed she has been having problems sleeping.

On Monday, the actress, who is best known for her role as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, posted a raw photo to her Instagram account.

Helen could barely keep her eyes open as she breastfed her six-month-old kid in the make-up-free photo.

“Not sure if I did sleep last night,” she said in the description. Charlie is in the process of teething. “His tiny hand.”

Helen, who is married to Preston North End F.C star Scott Sinclair and has two children, Matilda and Delilah, was recently commended for uploading photographs and videos of herself breastfeeding her kid.

To commemorate World Breastfeeding Week, the 31-year-old shared a video of herself breastfeeding Charlie on Instagram in August, captioning it, “It is so important to me that I speak openly about my breastfeeding journey, in the hope of supporting other mums out there with the highs and lows of breastfeeding.”

In the comments, her supporters praised her, with @laurenibyinsta writing: “You’re doing an amazing job of promoting the profile of breastfeeding while also sharing your journey.”

“We need more women in the public eye, such as yourself, being open and honest about breastfeeding,” @miss aimee1989 remarked.

Helen’s son Charlie was six months old on Saturday, September 25, and she shared a gorgeous snapshot of the two on her Instagram page, as well as a photo of her, Charlie, and Scott, with an emotional statement.

“Happy six months to our lovely angel boy,” she wrote. I’ll always think of you as my lovely little prince.”

Helen’s fans expressed their condolences, with one fan, @silverandthread jewellery, saying, “Absolutely stunning shot.” “Have a wonderful six months!”

“Aww, happy 6 months Charlie,” said another fan, @gabzie88.