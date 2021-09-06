After a skydiving training accident, an Air Force servicewoman died.

According to reports, a servicewoman died during a parachute jump at a Royal Air Force (RAF) base in the United Kingdom.

According to the BBC, the servicewoman died after participating in a free-fall parachute jump at RAF Weston-on-the-Green in Oxfordshire on Friday.

“We can confirm that a service person has died at RAF Weston-on-the-Green,” an air force spokesman told The Oxford Mail. At this time, our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers.

“The event is under investigation, and it would be inappropriate to make any additional comments at this time.”

It’s unknown if the servicewoman died as a result of a malfunction or for some other reason, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has refused to say.

The Ministry of Defense has not published any other information on the servicewoman, including her age.

According to The Daily Mail, an investigation into the fatality is being conducted by the British Parachuting Association.

The Daily Mail quotes unsubstantiated claims that the servicewoman was in her early 30s and had jumped with tandem jumpers, who are novices who are harnessed to an instructor.

Officials from RAF Weston-on-the-Green and the British Parachuting Association have been contacted for comment by this website.

Weston-on-the-Sea RAF Station

Members of the United Kingdom military utilize Green as a drop zone for freefall parachute training.

Pilots frequently use the location to practice low-altitude flying, which is critical for soldiers on high-risk missions.

It is one of the few remaining sites in the United Kingdom with original buildings from before the inception of the Royal Air Force.

In the United Kingdom, fatalities and accidents at parachute jump sites are extremely rare, according to the British Skydiving Association, which claims a “all-time tandem mortality rate of roughly 0.12 per 100,000 jumps (one in 800,000)” since 1990.

It went on to say that the death rate for amateurs might be as high as three to four per 100,000 jumps (one in 28,000).

When situations involving near-death and injury occur in the United Kingdom, they are widely reported in the media.

Victoria Cilliers escaped a near-fatal 4,000-foot plunge from an airplane above Wiltshire, prompting an investigation in April 2015.

The incident was investigated by the British Parachuting Association, who discovered that the experienced parachutist’s equipment had been sabotaged.

Emile, her husband, was later identified after a police probe. This is a condensed version of the information.