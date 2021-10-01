After a six-month battle in the ICU, an 18-year-old dies of COVID-19.

After spending six months in an intensive care unit, an 18-year-old from Indiana died on Sunday from COVID-19 complications.

In April, Carlos Nunez Jr. of Lake Station, Indiana, became infected with the virus for the first time. He wasn’t vaccinated when he was diagnosed with COVID, and he caught the virus shortly before individuals in his age group in Indiana were able to receive the vaccine, according to television station WGN.

Nunez Jr.’s condition appeared to be improving before his death: in August, he was walking and talking. Nunez Jr. was put into repeated medically induced comas while in the hospital, according to WGN.

“He had been on the verge of death for months, and it was only a few weeks before he died that he began to feel better. Nunez Jr.’s brother-in-law, Lon Bailey, told the news station, “It was long enough where we let our guards down.” “(Doctors) estimated that he would be released in a matter of weeks.”

Pablo Nunez Jr., Nunez Jr.’s younger brother, caught COVID-19 at the same time and spent months in the ICU. Pablo Nunez was released in August and is currently undergoing physical therapy to recover from the virus’s effects on his lungs and heart.

His brother, he added, wished for others to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Pablo Nunez told WGN that he wanted everyone to receive the vaccine so they wouldn’t have to go through what he did.

“People should acquire it so that there aren’t any more deaths because it’s extremely difficult,” he added.

Nunez Jr. intended to study nursing or work as a flight controller, according to a GoFundMe page put up for the brothers.

He died on September 26, according to a message on the page.

“His last two weeks had been great, so this came as a shock. He was in a terrific mood, talking, eating, joking around, and walking around. He couldn’t wait to visit Louisville and see our entire family. Carlos fantasized about going on a deep-sea fishing expedition or taking a vacation to Canada, according to the article. “In his brief time on this planet, he left an indelible impression on so many of his friends, acquaintances, and family members. He will be remembered fondly.”

