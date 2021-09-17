After a six-car pile-up on the M56, eight-mile-long lines formed.

On the M56, a significant collision involving five cars and a van has resulted in eight-mile-long traffic jams.

On Friday, September 17 at 1.37pm, emergency services were dispatched to the M56 between junctions 12 and 14, Runcorn and Chester services, in response to reports of a serious crash.

A silver Ford Transit van, a black Ford Fiesta, a blue BMW 320D, a white Toyota Van, a black Ford Galaxy, and a white Mazda 3 were involved in a crash on the eastbound carriageway, according to police, fire, and ambulance.

Due to his injuries, a guy had to be cut out of his vehicle by the fire department and was brought to Warrington District General Hospital.

At the scene, recovery efforts are still underway.

Due to the collision, two lanes of the highway are closed, and the AA traffic map reports eight-mile-long lineups.

Due to the incident, traffic on the M53 from junction 10, Little Stanney, and the A494 is also congested.

