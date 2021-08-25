After a sinkhole stops the road, a councilman says United Utilities “couldn’t care less.”

United Utilities has been condemned by a Liverpool councillor for continuing to close a major route in the city.

Prescot Road, which connects Stoneycroft and Old Swan, is temporarily closed owing to a ruptured water main that resulted in a massive sinkhole towards the end of July.

United Utilities has stated that it hopes to reopen the road by September 6, but Liberal Democrat councillor Pat Moloney believes the water provider might be doing more to reopen the vital route.

“It appears that United Utilities could care less and is doing this on the cheap,” Cllr Moloney remarked. However, we must pay the price while they earn money, and we must pay for the inconvenience.

“What’s most aggravating is that United Utilities seemed unconcerned about closing that road, which causes tremendous traffic congestion.

“They should be working on it 24 hours a day, yet it appears that nobody is working outside of extremely limited 9-5 hours at most. On weekends, no one is allowed to be seen working.

“I go once or twice a week and don’t notice any changes.”

The road block, which is thought to have started approximately a month ago, is causing unnecessary delays for ambulances traveling to Alder Hey and Royal Liverpool hospitals, as well as making it impossible for visitors to visit their loved ones, according to the Liberal Democrat council member.

Cllr Moloney also highlighted concerns about the long-term condition of the area’s water infrastructure.

“Over the last 15 years, we’ve had this problem three or four times, and each time the road has been closed for two or three months,” he continued.

“Are the water pipes fit for purpose, or do they need to be replaced if it happens so frequently?”

“I don’t believe United Utilities provides us with enough service. It’s one thing if these things happen once, but it’s incredibly frustrating for everyone involved if they happen repeatedly.”

“We regret the disruption these roadworks are causing people going about their everyday lives, and we want to thank everyone for bearing with us,” a representative for United Utilities said.

“We want to have the road reopened on September 1st.”

