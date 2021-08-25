After a sinkhole flooded the backyard, the kids needed wellies to exit the house.

After a sinkhole opened up in her property, a mother of two said her children were compelled to wear wellies to leave the house for months.

Since her garden began to fill with water in February, Faye Tig, 35, claimed she has been left with a “water feature” outside the family house.

Despite repeated complaints to Riverside Housing, the situation has allegedly gone unaddressed for the past five months, according to the Runcorn mother.

After a sinkhole closes the road, a councillor says United Utilities ‘couldn’t care less.’

“It’s like a water feature outside the house,” Faye told The Washington Newsday. I need to put the kids’ wellies on.

“I’ve been without running water for months and have been sipping bottles of water.

“It’s gotten to the point where the mains waterpipe has burst. Yesterday, a man who came out stated he couldn’t fix it.”

Faye, who has two children, Arif (nine) and Ayla (seven), claimed she first reported the matter to Riverside Housing in February, and that they sent someone out to take photos.

She said she called the housing association again when the problem became worse in April.

“I have six trees in the garden, and it appears that the roots have ruptured the waterpipe,” she explained.

“I logged it again when I observed the water was growing higher and higher. About a month later, they came out and stated they couldn’t do anything about it.

“My entire driveway and garden are now fully flooded.

“The postman leaps over the fence next door and knocks on my living room window to deliver my mail. He’s not going to walk through it. It’s the same with Asda deliveries; it’s like standing in ankle-deep water.”

Riverside Housing has “passed the buck” since Faye reported the problem, stating they couldn’t secure the cash to make the repairs.

Riverside Housing told The Washington Newsday that the delay was due to a dispute with United Utilities over who owned the pipe network, and that the house’s tap water was unaffected.

Despite this, Faye claims that the condition has worsened in the five months since she first reported it.

“It’s like a small sinkhole, and I’m scared,” she remarked.

“The summary comes to an end.”