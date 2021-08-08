After a single adjustment transforms the couple’s images, the popularity of the wedding venue skyrockets.

During the pandemic, the popularity of a Liverpool city centre wedding location skyrocketed as couples took advantage of a nearby change to modify their wedding photos.

The number of marriages at Liverpool Town Hall, on Water Street, has increased in recent months, with more than 40 weddings staged there in July, according to Liverpool Council.

Due to the epidemic, many couples’ weddings have been postponed, some numerous times, but with the limitations lifted, it is hoped that more couples will be able to tie the knot this summer.

While city halls, such as St George’s Hall, have always been popular, the number of ceremonies held at the town hall has recently increased dramatically, according to a recent report to councillors.

According to the report, this was due in part to the variety of wedding packages available, but it was also due to the closing of nearby Castle Street to cars.

Couples may now take advantage of the pedestrianised Castle Street, which allows them to stand for photos freely near the town hall, thanks to the Town Hall facing out on to it.

Couples have also discovered that the venue is a fantastic location for a ceremony-only wedding because they can then walk to their reception destination.

“Whilst weddings in St Georges Hall are now experiencing a strong comeback, Town Hall weddings are much higher, with over 40 marriages in the month of July alone,” council officers wrote in a report to councillors.

“With the pedestrianization of Castle Street, this venue has found its niche, and a variety of wedding packages are now available to suit all budgets; with the pedestrianisation of Castle Street, this lends itself even more to ceremony-only weddings, with guests being able to walk to their onward venue – with great photos!”

Many of the constraints surrounding marriages were abolished after the coronavirus restrictions were eased on July 19.

There are no longer any legal restrictions on the amount of people who can attend weddings, and face coverings and social distancing measures are no longer theoretically required.

Many venues, however, have their own restrictions in place to safeguard the safety of their patrons. “The summary has come to an end.”