After a signal to the DJ, a woman flees a “violent” date in the city center.

During a night out, a woman was spared from her date after she utilized a private signal to get herself out of a tough situation.

After a young woman on a date in the city center asked the DJ if Angela was working, a pub in Liverpool effectively assisted her.

The man, who immediately recognized who she was referring to, said yes and invited the extremely anxious girl to join him in the DJ booth.

After a 999 call, 17 police cars rush to the scene of a “rowdy” pub crawl.

He then asked the same question of the nearest security guard, and the young girl was instantly led through the rear of the stadium and into a taxi.

According to the man, once her date returned from the bathroom, management ordered him to leave, and he immediately became “aggressive,” prompting security to intervene.

The man, who documented the encounter on a Facebook page dedicated to the Liverpool hospitality business, is now pushing other establishments to train their employees.

The Ask for Angela campaign was started by Lincolnshire County Council, and it was expanded nationally in December 2016.

It urges customers to discreetly seek assistance by walking to the bar and ‘Asking for Angela,’ a term designed to alert bar personnel to the cry for assistance so that they can assist in defusing the situation.

Trained employees will then transport them to a secure location where they may explain their situation and arrange for a taxi, a friend, or a relative to pick them up.

If the worker believes a criminal offense has occurred, they can tell the other person to leave or call the authorities.

Several bars in Liverpool, notably MOJO on Back Berry Street, have pledged their support for the campaign and trained their employees.