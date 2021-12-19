After a shopping trip to buy Christmas presents for her children, a mother is upset.

During her Christmas shopping at Smyths in Speke, a mother was left distraught by the conduct of a stranger.

When she realized her purse was missing at 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, she was unable to buy the final gifts for her two girls on behalf of their grandfather.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, puts cards from flowers her husband buys on special occasions in her purse, including one she received the morning of a job interview she was nervous about because of her speech impairment.

The Widnes woman had put her handbag on a shelf before it was snatched up by a couple, according to CCTV footage.

“I was in disbelief because they told me the woman unzipped the purse and then nudged her husband,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“She would have seen two images of my children when she opened my handbag, and as a mother, I can’t believe she put it in the hood of her pram.”

The duo walked out of the store with the woman’s handbag, which contained £100 from her 86-year-old grandfather, cards from her husband’s flowers, drawings from her children, and those priceless photographs.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she remarked. I didn’t get any sleep the night before. Last night, I was in tears. It’s just incredibly painful.

“I’m not sure how they slept last night, or how they’ll sleep now that they’ve done this.”

“How would you like that done to you the week before Christmas, knowing you stole something that wasn’t yours?” she continued.

Obviously, if you were struggling, yes, but it isn’t yours. And if you’re having trouble, I’m the friendliest person you’ll ever meet.

“If she had brought it in, I would have given her the £100 and said, ‘Oh, thank you so much, please just take this because I’m so grateful.’

“It’s not the money or the cards that upset me; I’ve cancelled all of my cards.”

“It’s my children’s pictures, my husband’s cards, and my children’s artwork,” she says.

