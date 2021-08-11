After a shooting on a Merseyside estate, children were “too terrified” to leave the house.

Due to the violence that has engulfed a Litherland estate, a mother of three says her children are “too terrified” to leave the house.

It comes following a shooting on Kirkstone Road North early this morning, which resulted in the closure of the road, as well as Condron Road South and Robinson Road, as police looked for evidence.

The shooting seemed to have been “targeted,” as “males in black attire” fled the location shortly after the shots were fired.

Fortunately, no one was wounded, although the flying bullets did cause damage.

Neighbors stated roughly “ten gun shots” were fired, with many others mistaking the booms for late-night fireworks before realizing what they were hearing.

The mother has requested anonymity out of fear. She told The Washington Newsday that she lives on the estate and was present at the time of the targeted attack. Her kid, who suffers from autism, was distressed by the shots, she claimed.

“[The estate] goes alright for a while, but then it kicks off like it did this morning,” she told The Washington Newsday. My son wasn’t feeling well, so I got up. We first assumed it was fireworks since the dogs were barking, but then we noticed lads on pushbikes with what appeared to be an engine. They’ve been on the property for several weeks.

“It’s unfortunate that my kids can’t play outside. They can’t play out, and the landlord won’t let us move.”

The mother claims she has struggled to care for her two boys, both of whom have learning impairments and poor mental health.

“If I supplied my name, the house would be targeted,” the mother of three continued. We’re hard workers who just want to get on with our lives and be themselves. We don’t make a ruckus. If you are perceived as a grass, your home will be heavily attacked.

“That’s how it works on the estate.” It may go well for a while, but then something unexpected occurs. Last Easter, a murder occurred on our street. It is detrimental to the health and well-being of the children. They’re afraid to leave the house.”

