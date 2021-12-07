After a shooting at a gas station, two attempted murder suspects have been named.

After a gunshot in Wirral, two individuals were charged with attempted murder.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2019, at 4.10 p.m., an incident occurred at a busy petrol station in Birkenhead.

After a man was shot in the shoulder and leg, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Balls Road East and Borough Road.

Police are looking for a wanted guy who failed to appear in court.

Officers suspect a motorcycle passenger fired bullets before two motorcycles sped away towards Prenton Park.

At the time of the crime, casings were discovered at a neighboring Shell Garage.

A man was taken to the hospital with shoulder and leg injuries a short time afterwards.

Two men have now been charged in connection with the crime, according to police.

Attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life have been charged against John Frederick Lewis, 21, of Home Farm Road, Woodchurch, and Connor William Chapman, 21, of Woodland Road, Woodchurch.

They’ve been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court today, December 7.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.