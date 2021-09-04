After a “shocking” find at the cabin, the family storms out of Pontins and cuts their vacation short.

A family’s vacation in Pontins was cut short due to the “shocking” circumstances of their cabin.

According to Mirror Online, Andrew Hansell stated his family stormed out of their cabin at the Prestatyn Sands holiday resort after only one night.

The five-member family had traveled from Scotland to the North Wales resort but had to depart due to an intolerable odor in their cabin.

“It was shocking,” he said. A strong and lingering odor of cigarette smoke greeted us.

“This was utterly intolerable to us as nonsmokers. Further investigation revealed the property to be filthy, with embedded dirt, discolored mattresses, an unsanitary toilet, and food littered throughout.”

“The flat was really run-down, with worn-out furnishings and beds that had definitely been there for a long time.”

The program manager complained to reception and was finally moved to a different room, which he claims was not much better.

“There was an instant stench of moisture upon entering the second unit, which we promptly reported to accommodation services,” he continued.

“The apartment was also filthy, and all of the furnishings, beds, and mattresses were out of date.

“Some of the walls had mold on them, and the flooring were uneven, as if they had sunk.”

A cleaner came and proceeded to work on the cabin at their request, but the wet odor soon overtook the bleach smell.

Andrew remarked that the North Wales Pontins’ lodging complexes looked “more like a prison than a holiday camp,” but he and his friends tried to make the best of their position by going to the shops to buy cleaning supplies.

However, the family claims that this was insufficient to save the room, and they returned to Hampshire the next morning.

“Pontins had an obligation to provide us with hygienic, habitable lodging of an acceptable standard, which it failed to do after three efforts, and we had no choice but to leave,” he said.

He is still waiting for a response to his complaint and refund request after more than three weeks.

Pontins did not respond to a request for comment from The Mirror.