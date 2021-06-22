After a ship burnt and sank in Sri Lanka, turtles, dolphins, and blue whale carcasses washed ashore.

Since a container ship burnt and sank in Sri Lanka, nearly a hundred turtle carcasses with neck and shell damage, as well as a dozen dead dolphins and a blue whale, have washed ashore, prompting worries of a major ecological tragedy.

While the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl burned for 12 days and sank last week outside Sri Lanka’s main port in Colombo, ecologists believe the deaths were directly caused by the fire and leakage of dangerous chemicals.

Officials from the government, on the other hand, indicated these causes had been “provisionally” confirmed and that the inquiry was still ongoing.

The ship caught fire on May 20, and dead marine species began washing up on the beach a few days later.

According to the Associated Press, 81 of the ship’s approximately 1,500 containers contained “hazardous” cargo.

The fire, according to the Sri Lankan navy, was started by its chemical cargo, which was mostly destroyed in the fire.

However, garbage such as burned fibreglass and tons of plastic pellets has seriously polluted the surrounding seas as well as a lengthy stretch of the island nation’s famous beaches.

According to a wildlife department employee, post-mortem analysis on the bodies is being undertaken at five government-run facilities and independently by the Government Analysts Department.

“Provisionally, we may state that these deaths were caused by two methods: one, heat-related burns, and the other, chemical poisoning. These are self-evident,” said Anil Jasinghe, the environment ministry’s secretary.

He remained tight-lipped about the cause, stating that a post-mortem examination is still underway.

The turtles were killed, according to Thushan Kapurusinghe of the Turtle Conservation Project, due to the fire and toxins brought by the ship.

With more than three decades of experience in turtle conservation, Kapurusinghe claimed the dead turtles exhibited oral, cloacal, and throat bleeding, as well as “burns and erosion signs” on specific portions of their carapace.

Five species of turtles lay their eggs in the sea off Sri Lanka’s coast on a regular basis.

March to June is the peak season for turtle arrivals.

