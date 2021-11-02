After a sewing needle was discovered in Halloween candy, the police issued a warning.

A child discovered a disturbing discovery in a Halloween treat delivered in Fostoria, Ohio, over the weekend, prompting police to issue a caution to parents.

According to the New York Post, a child trick-or-treating in the neighborhood of North Union, Summit, and Rock Streets in Fostoria on Saturday night discovered a sewing needle lodged in a tampered KitKat bar.

The child was unharmed as a result of the incident.

According to WLWT, at least one other candy bar was discovered with a needle, citing Ohio police.

According to the New York Post, Fostoria Chief of Police Keith Loreno said, “Although we are only aware of two pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are shocked that somebody would be so insane as to wish to harm children in our community.”

Parents in the neighborhood were asked to bring their children’s Halloween candy to the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for a complimentary x-ray. They’d be able to veto any hypothetical incidence of manipulation this way.

“Why would somebody do something like this? We’ve all heard of such things happening, but to have someone do it in our own neighborhood is extremely shocking! “According to the outlet, the police said in a statement.

Who tampered with the candy is unknown. In the meantime, the police have asked anyone with information about the tampering to come forward and report it to them.

“Both Fostoria Police and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital believe it is best to take every reasonable measure possible to keep our children safe and to assist parents in making educated decisions about any candy their children may have received,” the police added.

Officials give cautions to parents every Halloween season, recommending them to inspect candies before allowing their children to ingest them.

The states of Ohio, New York, Illinois, Connecticut, and Arkansas issued statements this year urging parents to check their children’s trick-or-treat bags for marijuana edibles that may appear to be conventional candy. These edibles can contain more than 600 to 1,000 milligrams of THC, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. If a youngster eats a complete bag of these look-alike items, they will be absorbing THC that is 60 to 100 times the maximum authorized adult amount.