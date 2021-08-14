After a “severe” incident, forensic officers check Bold Street.

Following a police incident on Bold Street, forensic officers are currently assessing the situation.

Throughout the morning, a big police cordon was in place on Bold Street, from the bottom of the street up to Liverpool Central Station.

Officers and forensics are on the scene, as well as a number of police cars, this morning.

Police have cordoned off Bold Street and are providing live updates.

On Bold Street, forensic detectives looked to be concentrating their attention on an area outside Liverpool Central Station.

In the centre of the road, there were additional yellow markers.

The police cordon begins at Home Bargains at the bottom of Bold Street, with a number of companies within the cordon being forced to close as investigators do their investigation.

“I had to go around to come into work this morning, cops were already here at approximately 9 a.m.,” a security guard at a store on Bold Street stated.

Merseyside Police has been asked for comment, however no statement has been published as of this writing.

Officers on the area are asking people to go around the cordon, which they describe as “serious.”

Officers expect to spend the remainder of the day on the scene.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.