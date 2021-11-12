After a severe haircut and color, Emma Willis is unrecognizable.

Emma Willis altered her looks with a new haircut and looked practically unrecognizable.

The former Big Brother host has been sporting a long bob with disheveled waves in recent years.

Emma’s hair is often light brown in color.

However, in a recent Instagram photo, the 45-year-old has a full block fringe and her hair is dyed a dark chocolate brown colour.

Louis Byrn, her hairstylist, shared a photo of his client’s change.

He stated, ” “‘She bangs she bangs,’ as Ricky Martin put it.

“@emmawillisofficial and I are bringing you a brand new look. Everything is about to be exposed.

“Hey, it’s a good thing she trusts me!!”

Fans were also drawn to a second photo released by Emma’s cosmetics artist.

“Loving the new hairstyle,” Will said.

Instagram

“God, she’s stunningly lovely,” Mich D exclaimed.

“How amazing is this!!!” Chris wrote.

“Obsessed with everything going on here,” Monika added.

Emma isn’t afraid to experiment with different haircuts and colors.

Emma sported a pixie crop haircut for years, with her hair swept off her face in a thick quiff and somewhat on top.

She also changed the color of her hair from caramel to ice blonde.