After a severe haircut and color, Emma Willis is unrecognizable.
Emma Willis altered her looks with a new haircut and looked practically unrecognizable.
The former Big Brother host has been sporting a long bob with disheveled waves in recent years.
Emma’s hair is often light brown in color.
However, in a recent Instagram photo, the 45-year-old has a full block fringe and her hair is dyed a dark chocolate brown colour.
Louis Byrn, her hairstylist, shared a photo of his client’s change.
He stated, ” “‘She bangs she bangs,’ as Ricky Martin put it.
“@emmawillisofficial and I are bringing you a brand new look. Everything is about to be exposed.
“Hey, it’s a good thing she trusts me!!”
Fans were also drawn to a second photo released by Emma’s cosmetics artist.
“Loving the new hairstyle,” Will said.
“God, she’s stunningly lovely,” Mich D exclaimed.
“How amazing is this!!!” Chris wrote.
“Obsessed with everything going on here,” Monika added.
Emma isn’t afraid to experiment with different haircuts and colors.
Emma sported a pixie crop haircut for years, with her hair swept off her face in a thick quiff and somewhat on top.
She also changed the color of her hair from caramel to ice blonde.