After a “severe” crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the M56, traffic was halted.

After a “severe” crash involving a car and a motorcycle, all traffic on the M56 was halted.

At before 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, emergency services responded to reports of a crash on the M56 eastbound at junction 12, Runcorn.

North West Motorway Police, which is part of Cheshire Police, and North West Ambulance Service are on the scene of a car-motorbike collision.

At 8.45 p.m., police temporarily halted all traffic, however the vehicles involved have now been moved to the hard shoulder, allowing traffic to pass.

Prior to the reopening of the freeway, traffic was backed up all the way to Helsby.

‘Traffic is coping well,’ according to the AA Traffic Map.

The extent of any injuries sustained by those engaged is unknown at this time.