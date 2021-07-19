After a serious collision with a Range Rover, a pensioner was evacuated to the hospital.

In a collision with a Range Rover, a retiree motorcyclist was critically injured.

On Saturday afternoon, a man in his 70s was taken to the hospital with a significant knee injury.

At around 2.40pm, police and paramedics were dispatched to the collision at the intersection of Hall Lane and Spa Lane in Lathom, West Lancashire.

While investigations were underway, the road was closed for around four hours.

“A Range Rover Evoque automobile was involved in a collision with a guy on a Kawasaki motorcycle,” a Lancashire Constabulary official stated.

“The cyclist, a guy in his 70s from Ormskirk, sustained a major right knee injury. He was flown to Aintree Hospital by Air Ambulance for treatment.”

Following the incident, police are looking for witnesses and dashboard camera evidence.

“We are asking for information following a serious injury collision in Lathom,” said Sgt Michael Belfield of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations.

“A man has sustained a major knee injury, and we’re trying to figure out what happened.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident should phone police on 101 and reference log 1006 from July 17.”