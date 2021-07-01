After a ‘serious’ automobile and lorry collision, the M6 was forced to close for several hours.

The collision came after a previous accident on Thursday that had already caused substantial disruption.

According to a Lancashire Police spokesperson, officers were dispatched to a severe road traffic incident involving a car and a lorry at junction 28 (Leyland) southbound. It arrived shortly after 1 a.m. At this time, the carriageway is still closed.”

The M6 between junctions 28 and 27 Parbold could be closed for the next few hours, according to Highways England.

“We’ve since reopened the earlier closure between #J27 and #J26, but the southbound between #J28 at #Leyland and #J27 for #Parbold remains closed and will be for at least the next few hours,” they wrote in a tweet.

A lorry jackknifed between junctions 27 Standish and Junction 26 Orrell Interchange, closing the road at around 11.30 p.m.