After a series of surprises in training, Liverpool could unleash a guy Jamie Carragher ‘looks out for.’

Jamie Carragher keeps a close eye on him. His potential has long been recognized by the Academy’s officials. Jurgen Klopp has already put his faith in him.

As Liverpool aim to get closer to Wembley this evening, Tyler Morton is set for another taste of first-team football.

The 18-year-old could make his first senior appearance in the Carabao Cup fourth round clash at Championship side Preston North End, with the Reds facing a midfield selection issue.

It would be another proof of Morton’s fast advancement through the ranks, given he has been at Academy since he was seven years old and was only two years ago still finding his feet at under-16 level.

However, the child has been one to keep an eye on for some time.

“Tyler Morton is someone I’ve known since I was a kid at the Academy,” Carragher said this summer in an interview with The Washington Newsday. “I’ve always been on the lookout for him.” Morton, who considers Steven Gerrard and Thiago Alcantara to be his heroes, shot to prominence last month when he made his first-team debut as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 third-round win at Norwich City, slotting into a defensive midfield role he had only played on rare occasions at Academy level.

Along with right-back Conor Bradley and winger Kaide Gordon, he was one of three rookies to make their maiden senior debut for the Reds that evening.

Pep Lijnders, Liverpool’s assistant manager, has explained why the club would have no qualms about returning to the Academy.

“I claimed before the Norwich game that the young players will never let you down,” Lijnders said. “Did Conor Bradley disappoint us? Did Kaide Gordon disappoint us? “Did Tyler Morton disappoint us?” How did Tyler Morton help us enhance our positional play in the second half? By increasing the speed of each simple, fast pass. How he was always available to counteract Norwich’s first pressure. When the others were applying pressure and counter-pressure, he was tactically organized in the midfield.

“Conor played 95 minutes as a full-back who was continually switching to Norwich’s deep wing-back.

“The most important thing about these lads is that they have heart.” “As long as they have heart and play with us,” says the narrator. “The summary comes to an end.”