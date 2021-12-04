After a series of smash-and-grab robberies in California, retailers are pushing for a tougher law.

According to the Associated Press, California retailers and prosecutors are pressing for tougher legislation to combat a wave of large-scale thefts across the state and abroad.

According to KOVR, California Retailers Association President and CEO Rachel Michelin stated that while stealing has been on the rise for a while, the latest pattern of gangs storming establishments to perform smash-and-grab robberies is “taking it to a whole new level.”

“We feel like we’re being attacked,” Michelin explained.

According to KOVR, several groups and individuals have blamed the thefts on progressive policies such as Proposition 47, a 2014 voter-approved ballot measure that reduced some theft and drug possession crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. Last year, however, a majority of California voters (62%) voted against a proposal to repeal elements of the referendum and other recent legislation that reduced criminal penalties.

Will Matthews, a spokesman for Californians for Safety and Justice, said, “Californians have made it clear on several occasions that they want us to prioritize our efforts in crime prevention above continuous investments in unsuccessful incarceration.”

Despite this, retail groups and prosecutors have argued against California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta’s assurances that the state has all of the legislation it needs to prosecute those who steal from stores, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s plainly incorrect to suggest that we have enough legislation on the books to solve this problem,” said John Kabateck, director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ California chapter.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Similar audacious events have been reported in Minnesota, Chicago’s North Michigan Avenue and North Rush Street, and many other places.

Last month, 14 people entered a Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook, Illinois, and stuffed huge plastic bags with apparel and other items worth more than $120,000, according to authorities.

Last month, national retail groups predicted annual losses in the tens of billions of dollars. Attorneys general in certain states are pushing a congressional bill that would require larger online markets to increase their prevention efforts, which experts say are common. This is a condensed version of the information.