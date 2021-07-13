After a series of incidents, tens of thousands of people want more police in the city center.

Thousands of protesters want more police officers in the city center of Liverpool, particularly near the nightclubs.

A petition that was started only three days ago has already gathered nearly 5,000 signatures.

It was designed by Josh Ormrod, who was the victim of one of several incidents in the city’s clubland that have sparked outrage and worry.

As she is escorted to cells, Mum promises that ‘her kids will be looked after.’

Merseyside Police said patrols have been beefed up in the aftermath of recent incidents, that a 24-hour police presence is now in place in the city center, and that fresh measures are being put in place to prepare for the easing of lockdown restrictions next week.

Mr Ormrod was beaten on Fleet Street last month, sustaining facial bruising and a chipped tooth as a result of homophobic remarks.

The attack was one of several that have generated concern in the city, with politicians, campaigners, and Merseyside Police all condemning the violence and increasing patrols in the goal of preventing conflict.

However, on Bold Street this past weekend, a man was assaulted by three males in yet another homophobic incident.

Stabbings have also occurred, as well as an incident on Hanover Street that resulted in Duncan Browne’s death.

Two males have been detained in connection with the Bold Street incident, and one has been charged with Mr Browne’s death.

“Recently, we have seen several assaults in Liverpool’s Concert Square and its adjacent areas,” Mr Ormrod said on the campaigning platform Change.

“There have been a number of hate crimes against LGBT+ people, as well as multiple occurrences with lethal weapons and a murder.”

“It’s all happened in the last month.”

“As the heart of Liverpool’s nightlife, we need to feel safe and be able to enjoy our city without fear of becoming victims of yet another senseless act of violence.” This is getting increasingly difficult, and despite police promises of additional patrols, it appears that not enough is being done to avoid such incidents.

“This is very personal to me as a victim of one of these assaults.” I was one of them. The summary comes to a close.